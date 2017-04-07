Searching for Burke family members

Dear Editor,

I am researching my family history and hope you can help. I fully appreciate that the surname Burke is very well known.

My great grandfather was Michael Burke married to Johanna St John in 1884 at Kilsheelan .

The family list is as follows

Richard Burke, my Grandfather, born 1885

Thomas Burke, born 1888

Patrick, born 1891

Michael, born 1894

Mary, born 1895

John, born 1898

Edmund, born 1901

I am keen to find out if there are any later generations living in Clonmel

I can be contacted by e.mail - p.b.vinetodine@gmail.com

My address is - 10. Rathmore Park Bangor Co.Down BT19 1DQ

Yours, Peter Burke