Searching for Burke family members

Dear Editor,
I am researching my family history and hope you can help. I fully appreciate that the surname Burke is very well known.
My great grandfather was Michael Burke married to Johanna St John in 1884 at Kilsheelan .
The family list is as follows
Richard Burke, my Grandfather, born 1885
Thomas Burke, born 1888
Patrick, born 1891
Michael, born 1894
Mary, born 1895
John, born 1898
Edmund, born 1901
I am keen to find out if there are any later generations living in Clonmel
I can be contacted by e.mail - p.b.vinetodine@gmail.com
My address is - 10. Rathmore Park Bangor Co.Down BT19 1DQ
Yours, Peter Burke
