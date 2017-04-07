Pupils' creativity flourishes with Des' help

Rang 5, Múinteoir Áine Máire and well-known artist Des Dillon launched their art project ‘H2O go Deo’ at Gaelscoil Chluain Meala.

The children’s families, the Parents’ Council, the Board of Management and invited guests were in attendance.

The school said it was so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with an artist of the calibre of Des Dillon, who not alone shared his many talents and facilitated the project but did it all as Gaeilge.

Not alone did the children experience the excitement and fulfilment of creativity but, through self-expression, their confidence and self esteem has flourished beyond measure.

The school community looked forward to Des’ bi-weekly visits.

All involved said that Des Dillon had been a pleasure to work with and the children engaged with him at every stage of the project.

Working with such a talented and genuine artist allowed all to see the individuality of the children. “We can say, without contradiction, that we achieved all the aims outlined in our initial proposal”, says principal Karen Mhic Gearailt.

“Children added to our initial proposal in a way we could not have foreseen and took ownership of it from the very beginning. This was in no small way due to the flexibility, inspiration and commitment of the artist, who allowed the project to develop organically.

We also thank Múinteoir Áine Máire who facilitated the project. In the words of the children ‘It was the best project we ever did as a class’”.

The children presented Des with an English Irish dictionary and a memory book, which they wrote about the project.

The school community is also grateful to the Arts Officer in Tipperary County Council, who gave them the opportunity to participate in the Artist in Schools’ Scheme.