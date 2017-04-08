Tipperary Pride Hazel launches Darkness Into Light event

The Pride of Tipperary Hazel Heffernan has launched the first Tipperary town Darkness Into Light walk/run.

The launch was held at Sean Treacy Park where the even will start and finish on Saturday May 6th.

Fair City star Rachel Pilkington will start the 5k walk/run on the day.

The launch took place last Wednesday night.

The 2016 Pride of Tipperary Hazel Heffernan told the audience that she was delighted to be involved in the event.

She said that Pieta House was her charity of choice for the fundraising she would do during her year as Pride of Tipperary.

Chairperson of D.I.L. Siobhán Nugent explained why she got involved with this fundraiser.

She finished up by thanking everyone for their attendance.

Siobhán said she had never experienced such goodwill as she came across from the first meeting. She said her small committee were great workers.

She thanked everyone involved and said she wa svery greatful to

to the Arravale Rovers club for the use of their premises for meetings

and allowing the walk to start and finish there also.

The night concluded with refreshment and Sean Dalton provided

some rousing accordion music.

The Darkness Into Light walk/run takes place on Saturday May 6th at 4.15am

Registration is open online

and there will also be a registration day at Tipperary Credit Union.

All monies go directly to Pieta House to help defray the expenses for their one to one free counselling service.Pieta House works with people with suicidal and or self harming tendencies and all people who have been affected by suicide.