Talks on Ardfinnan Bridge debacle

Pictured in Leinster House, on Thursday, April 6, with the Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport, Shane Ross TD discussing Tipperary County Councils Plans for Ardfinnan Bridge following a public meeting held in the Village on Saturday evening last are Deputy Mattie McGrath who organised the meeting and local Independent County Councillors Martin Lonergan and Richie Molloy.

Locals plan to protest against the plans for the bridge today, Saturday, April 8, at 2pm.

The proposed one-way traffic system proposed for the bridge has been slammed by locals.