Beauty, fashion and style at Place4U fundraiser

B ROWN THOMAS marketing director, Adrienne Deasy, joined up with the Place 4U, Clonmel to host a fabulous evening of fashion and entertainment in Hotel Minela, Clonmel on Wednesday night last.

Guests were welcomed with a champagne reception on this very glamorous occasion. RTE personality Miriam O’Callaghan was compare and mingled with the guests on the evening.

Up to 500 eagle-eyed fashionistas gathered to view Brown Thomas’ stunning SS17 collection.

Victoria by Victoria Beckham, Monclear & Peter Pillotto were among the labels showcased on the evening.

The evening’s entertainment began with harpists, Esnad Duo, Maeve Quinton and Emma Lacey, and soprano, Aoife Murphy, all from South Tipperary.

The Two & a Half Tenors, Derek Ryan, Ryan Morgan, and Nyle Wolfe gave an outstanding performance for the second half of the evening.

“We are very grateful to all the local people and businesses who supported the event” said Bernie Maher, Chair of the fashion show committee. “This is what made the event such a phenomenal success”

The fashion show has raised much needed funds for the further development of one of Clonmel’s vital social and cultural support services, Place4U.

Place4U is a charitable organisation that provides offices, meeting rooms and support facilities for community and voluntary groups in South Tipperary

Located on the site of a former church, Place4U is a beautiful and unique venue that provides a perfect location for art exhibitions, musical events and as a meeting point for an array of classes as diverse as philosophy, art therapy, flower arranging, wellness workshops, social beading, crochet and French

The Place4U project is located on the site of the former Sisters of Charity convent and nuns' chapel. In 2002, because of the dwindling number of Sisters, the Sisters of Charity presented the diocese with the keys of the convent. The building remained idle for seven years and deteriorated in condition until 2009 when the Place4U project was ready to proceed.