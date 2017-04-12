Vive la France at CCS

Vive la France et sa culture was the order of the day on March 24 last when Cashel Community School held its annual Journée de la Francophonie or French day.

The aim of the day is to promote French and French culture within the school through the provision of fun activities for both students and staff to enjoy.

Junior cycle students participated in a French themed art competition with an overall winner being chosen from each year group. They were: First Year Sarah Quinn, Second Year Julianne Bongcaras and Third Year Abigail Keating. The overall winner for this year’s French art competition was Emily Coleman a first year student. Félicitations!

First year students followed French clues throughout the school in order to find le trésor (treasure). Lunchtime activities involved a whole school approach with a table quiz, a film in French and French music for all to enjoy. The table quiz saw a huge turnout with Eve Moloney, Anneka Maxwell, Eleanor Tobin and Clodagh Quinn facing down stiff competition in a double tie-break situation on the day.

La journée de la Francophonie would not have been complete without the sale of French food with crepes available at lunch time. The final task for sixth years was to interview students and teachers in French throughout lunchtime with the best interviewers Maria Magner and Tom Davern both receiving a prize.

TY and 5th year students were essential to the running of the day and Rachel O'Carroll was recognised for her efforts in helping out on the day and for speaking “en Français.”

C’est en forgeant qu’on devient forgeron” or in English “Practice makes perfect”