Well known Carrick-on-Suir newsagents retire

arrick-on-Suir's business community made a presentation to well known local newsagents Aileen and Tony Clery to mark their retirement from their shop on Main Street this week.

The shop was founded by Tony Clery's aunt Mrs Reidy back in 1924. Tony's parents took over the business and Tony started working there in 1970, 47 years ago.

Tony has been an active member of COSBA for a number of years. He is currently the Association's Chairperson and will continue to be involved with the group in the near future.

A COSBA spokesperson thanked Aileen and Tony of all their years operating a thriving business in Carrick-on-Suir.

"COSBA wishes the very best of luck to the new owners Judy Linn and Ping Gallagher. It is great to see that this landmark business will continue to operate in the town centre," he added.