Gun fired at Clonmel House

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in the town last night.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Old Bridge area at about 10.30pm.

A woman and a number of children were in the house at the time but were not injured.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the Old Bridge/ Cascade Park/ Brook Crescent area and who may have seen or heard people or vehicles in the area aroudn the time of the shooting.

Contact Clonmel Gardaí on 0526177640.