Gun fired at Clonmel House
Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in the town last night.
The incident is believed to have happened in the Old Bridge area at about 10.30pm.
A woman and a number of children were in the house at the time but were not injured.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the Old Bridge/ Cascade Park/ Brook Crescent area and who may have seen or heard people or vehicles in the area aroudn the time of the shooting.
Contact Clonmel Gardaí on 0526177640.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on