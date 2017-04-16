Burgess is new chairman of Golden Vale Macra

Golden Vale Macra na Feirme held its Annual General Meeting recently in Donoghue's Pub, Cashel.

A new committee was elected on the night; Declan Burgess Chairperson, Aideen Bergin Secretary, Roisin O' Donnell Treasurer, Grace McElligott PRO, Sports and Social Officer's Philip Ryan and Kieran Tobin.

Macra na Feirme is an organisation for young people between the ages of 17 and 35 who are interested in getting involved in sports, travel, drama, debating, agricultural competitions or just want to meet new people and have some fun!

Incoming Chairman, Declan Burgess, said "We are always on the lookout for new members to join our club and get involved with Macra".

Burgess concluded by saying "There's still a lot to do to build Golden Vale as a strong and active club and I look forward to leading the club as Chairman for the next year".