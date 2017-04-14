Easter in the churches

The Friary

A Penitential Service will be held in the Franciscan Church at 7.30pm this evening, Wednesday, April 12th.

Holy Thursday - Morning Prayer at 10am. Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7pm.

Good Friday - Morning Prayer at 10am. Stations of the Cross at 12 noon. Commemoration of the Lord's Passion at 3pm.

Holy Saturday - Morning Prayer at 10am. Blessing of the Paschal Fire and Lighting of the Paschal Candle at Old St. Mary's Church at 7.30pm, proceeding to Ss Peter and Paul's Church for the Easter Vigil.

Easter Sunday - Masses at 8am and 11.30am.

Confessions - Wednesday - 10.30 to 11am, 12-1pm, 2-5pm. Holy Thursday - 10.30am-1pm, 2-5pm. Good Friday - 10.30am-1pm, 4-5pm.

Holy Saturday - 10.30am - 1pm, 2-5pm.

There will be no Confessions from Monday 17th April to Wednesday 19th April. Normal Confession times will resume from Thursday 20th April.

The Friary office will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Ss Peter and Paul’s and Church of the Resurrection

A Penitential Service will be held in The Friary this evening, Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Holy Thursday - 9.30 am, Morning Prayer in the Church of the Resurrection. Mass of the Lord’s Supper - 7pm in the Church of the Resurrection, Including prayers at the Altar of Repose until 9pm; 7.30pm in Ss Peter and Paul's Church (including the renewal commitment of Eucharistic Ministers in both churches.Trocaire boxes may be returned at this Mass).

Good Friday - 9.30am, Morning Prayer in the Church of the Resurrection. Stations of the Cross in the Church of Resurrection at 12 noon. Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 3pm. Stations of the Cross in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 7.30pm. (Collection for the upkeep of Holy Places will be taken up at all services).

Holy Saturday- 9.30am, Morning Prayer in the Church of Resurrection. Confessions will be heard after Morning Prayer in the Church of the Resurrection and from 12pm to 1pm in Ss Peter and Paul's.

The Easter Vigil Liturgy commences in the grounds of Old St. Mary’s Church at 7.30 pm. All the parishes in the town are coming together for the lighting of the Pascal Fire. The parish of Ss Peter and Paul's and The Friary Church will then proceed to Ss Peter and Paul's Church, where the Easter Vigil continues at approximately 8pm. Those taking part are requested to bring a candle and the usual ‘windshield’.

Easter Sunday Masses - Church of the Resurrection at 10am and Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 11am and 12.30pm.

St. Oliver’s

Wednesday - Masses at 10am and 7.30pm. Penitential Service/Confessions in The Friary Church at 7.30pm.

Holy Thursday - Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7.30pm. Procession with Holy Oils, participation of Extraordinary Ministers, Holy Communion under both kinds. Adoration at the Altar of Repose in the Day Chapel to finish at 10pm.

Good Friday - 12 noon, Stations of The Cross for children. 3pm, the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord. Liturgy of the Word followed by the Solemn Intercessions; Adoration of the Holy Cross; Holy Communion. Confessions will be heard in the Day Chapel Sacristy after this celebration. 7.30pm, Traditional Stations of The Cross.

Holy Saturday - Confessions from 12.30-1.30pm and 6-7pm. 7.30pm, Blessing of the Paschal Fire in the grounds of St. Oliver's Church followed by the Easter Vigil Mass, with participation by the Baptismal team members.

Easter Sunday - Masses at 9am and 12 noon and Banna Chluain Meala will perform at 12 noon Mass.

Church of Ireland

Clonmel Union of Parishes

Maundy Thursday - Old St Mary's, Holy Communion at 7.30pm.

Good Friday - St. Paul's, Cahir at 9.30am; Holy Trinity, Fethard, E.P. at 7.30pm; Old St. Mary's, At the Cross, noon – 3pm.

Holy Saturday - Old St. Mary's, Holy Baptism at 2pm. Lighting of Paschal Candles in the Churchyard of Old St Mary's, followed by the Easter Vigil

EasterDay - 8.30am, Holy Communion at Old St. Mary's. 9.30am, Holy Communion at St. Paul's, Cahir. 9.30am, Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Fethard. 11am, Holy Communion at Old St. Mary's, Clonmel.

St. Mary’s Church Irishtown

Wednesday - Penitential Service in The Friary at 7.30pm.

Holy Thursday - 10am, Morning Prayers. 7.30pm, Mass of The Lord's Supper. 8.30-9.30pm, Adoration. Trocaire boxes may also be returned on Thursday..

Good Friday - 10am, Morning Prayers. 10.30am, Children's Stations. 12 noon, Stations of The Cross. 3pm, Solemn Liturgy of The Passion including a dramatic re-enactment of the Passion Story by the late Mary Cummins Drama Group; Prayers for the Universal Church; Communion and the collection for the Holy Places.

7.30pm, Prayer around the Cross and collection for the Holy Places.

Holy Saturday - 10am, Morning Prayer. Reconciliation Service. Confessions from 4-5pm. 7.30pm, Lighting and Blessing of the Paschal Fire at Old St. Mary's, followed by the procession of light.

8pm (approximately), Solemn Easter Vigil and first Mass of Easter.

Easter Sunday - Masses at 10.30am and 12 noon and 9.30am in St. Patrick's, Marlfield.