Clonmel students wear odd socks to remember Katie and promote road safety message

Fr. Paul Murphy, who was a curate in Ss Peter and Paul's parish for many years, returned to Clonmel recently for a road safety awareness campaign in memory of his late niece.

Fr. Paul is uncle of 16 year-old Katie Murphy, from Ballinamona, Waterford, who was killed in a road traffic accident in Tramore last October.

Katie loved to wear odd socks. As a tribute to her life, and to raise greater awareness of road safety, her friends and family started to wear odds socks and post the pictures on Facebook, promoting the message for motorists to slow down.

Transition Year classes at the High School and Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel organised an 'odd socks for Katie day' to raise awareness of the road safety message.

Students from both schools got together at the High School to wear odd socks to promote and highlight the need for greater safety on the nation's roads.

Fr. Paul Murphy visited the High School while home on a short break from his mission as chaplain to the Irish Defence Forces in The Golan Heights.