€10,000 prize fund for Tidy Towns Value Water Awards

Irish Water is advising Tidy Towns Committees in Tipperary that the closing date for submission of entries for the 2017 Irish Water Tidy Towns Value Water Awards is May 25.

This award recognises communities that have made a strong commitment to water conservation and water protection.

The national water utility is offering a prize fund of €10,000 for the winners of the awards which include a national prize of €2,000, 4 regional prizes for Best Large Town of €1,000 and 4 regional prizes for Best Small Town of €1,000.

Included amongst the winners of last year’s Value Water Awards was Tuamgraney in East Clare which took the award for the South and Mid-West in the Village category, while Cobh in Co Cork won in the Large Town category.

Closing date for entry for this year’s competition is Thursday May 25and entry forms can be downloaded from ‘The Competition’ section of www.tidytowns.ie

For more information on the Irish Water Value Water Awards and water saving tips visit http://www.water.ie/community/tidy-towns