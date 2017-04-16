Cashel woman helps raise Alzheimer Disease awareness on National Tea Day

WIT is running an information evening on dementia-related conditions on Thursday, April 27, on WIT’s main campus to mark The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s national fundraising campaign ‘Tea Day’.

One of the main speakers will be Kathy Ryan from Cashel. Kathy was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 53. She has two sons, Andrew and Matt.

In July 2016 and during a six month ‘Dementia Care Begins at Home’ campaign, over one million people watched a powerful video featuring Kathy, Vice-Chair of the Irish Dementia Working Group, and her sons.

In this video she and her sons highlighted the need for more home care supports that will allow people with dementia to remain living at home with their families.

The fundraising information event will take place from 5pm with talks starting at 6-8.30pm. These include: Kathy Ryan 'Living with Dementia', Prof Riona Mulachy 'Challenges in Dementia', Jemma Kehoe 'Therapeutic Foods for Dementia', Dr Sinead Conneely 'Legal Planning and Decision Making: Changes in Irish Law and Policy'. Booking is not required. Details available at www.wit.ie/events.

Fiona Whelan-Ryan, a marketing lecturer at WIT is behind the initiative which will involve a fundraising ‘Tea Day’ for staff and students on the morning of Thursday, 27 April.

WIT runs its Tea Day earlier than the national event to help maximize funds raised before students break for exams. Staff and students at Waterford Institute of Technology raised more than €3,000 for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland last year.

Fiona says: “1 in 2 people in Ireland know someone who has been diagnosed with dementia. But only 1 in 4 say they have a good understanding of dementia. We want to raise awareness about dementia and support services that are there and as a college community to ‘understand together’.”

WIT Information Evening for WIT Tea Day, April 27 - Auditorium, Cork Road Campus:

6pm Info evening begins (Welcome from Fiona Whelan-Ryan)

6.10 - 6.40 - Kathy Ryan 'Living with Dementia'

6.45 - 7.15 - Prof Riona Mulachy 'Challenges in Dementia'

7.20 - 7.50 - Jemma Kehoe 'Therapeutic Foods for Dementia'

7.55 - 8.25 - Dr Sinead Conneely 'Legal Planning and Decision Making: Changes in Irish Law and Policy'

8.30 Closing the info evening with any other questions re follow up and support.

Booking not required.