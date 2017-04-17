Generous community provides boost to mental health services

Two mental health services in Tipperary received financial boosts as a result of recent fundraising.

Both the West Tipperary Mental Health Association and Mount Sion Community Residence were the recipients of cheques as a result of a Smiley Pancake Coffee Morning that took place in the Tipperary Community Services Centre and a social fund donated from "The Woolpack Ladies" based at the Tipperary Curtain Shop in Tipperary Town.

The West Tipperary Mental Health Association received a cheque for €700 from the Smiley Pancake Coffee Morning and €400 from ‘The Woolpack Ladies’.

Chairperson of West Tipperary Mental Health Association, Martin Quinn, thanked Teresa Hinchey, Tom Fitzgerald, John Allison and the staff of Tipperary Community Services Restaurant for facilitating and serving pancakes at the Smiley Pancake Day on Shrove Tuesday and Dolores Bourke and the "Woolpack Ladies" at the Tipperary Curtain Shop for their fantastic fundraising efforts.

“West Tipperary Mental Health Association is led by volunteers and fundraises to organise outings and events for those struggling with mental health issues in the community,” said Martin who also thanked Brian "Bocca" Glasheen, for his wonderful talk on addiction and for sharing his own personal story at the Smiley Pancake event and to Margaret Coskeran and Walter Hennessy for their great assistance on the day.

The West Tipperary Mental Health Association is part of Mental Health Ireland's national voluntary organization, which was established in 1966 as the Mental Health Association of Ireland. The Association aims to promote positive mental health and wellbeing to all individuals and to the West Tipperary community.

The Friends of Mount Sion received a cheque for €400 from the "Woolpack Ladies" at the Tipperary Curtain Shop.

“We hold a knitting group every Tuesday morning called ‘The Wool Pack’ and every week the ladies donate their loose coins that are collected over the year and donated to local charities,” said Deloras Burke, Proprietor of the Tipperary Curtain Shop facilitates the knitting group. “We’ve been facilitating the knitting group for three years and with a preference for local charities, this year we donated €400 to Mount Sion and €400 to the West Tipperary Mental Health Association.”

Mount Sion Community Residence is a two-storey building in Tipperary Town, which was a former Christian Brothers’ residence.

It opened in 1997 as a community residence when long stay residents of St. Luke’s Psychiatric Hospital, Clonmel moved in. The philosophy of the residence is to provide a proactive service in which the specific needs of each person are assessed and individualised plans of care are implemented in helping each resident along the recovery process. Along with the long stay residents there is one respite bed in occupancy in the residence. The Friends of Mount Sion was set up to provide financial support to enable the residents to enjoy outings, holidays and social and personal development for the residents. Martin Quinn said that Mount Sion was a vital part of the community and he said that the funding would be of great benefit towards the social needs of the residents. There was a wonderful gathering for the presentation ceremony, which was attended by the Friends of Mount Sion and by four residents from Mount Sion plus a member of staff.