Carrick team are 'Shuttle Time' Badminton Winners

Scoil Mhuire won the All-Ireland U-16 Girls Badminton Division 2 title with the team

The All-Ireland Secondary School finals took place in Gormanston Park, Co.Meath on Wednesday, March 8 and the event was split into three age groups per gender, U/14, U/6 and U/19 and the finalists from schools from all four provinces competed against each other in their respective age groups and divisions.

The All-Ireland Badminton 'Shuttle Time' secondary school winners (U/16 Girls Division 2) from Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Suir are pictured above with their trophy. Students Hannah Cooney, Kate Cooney, Betty Thompson President of Badminton Ireland, Niamh O'Keeffee and Danielle Frisby.