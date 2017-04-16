Plan for Phase Two of Halla Renovation Project

Phase Two of the Halla na Feile Renovations Project will start in the Autumn.

Proceeds of last Friday's Variety Concert in the Halla will go towards the continuing update of, what is Cashel's Community Hall, Halla na Feile.

The Concert was very entertaining and played to a packed audience.

Management of Halla na Feile would like to thank Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary Municipal Districy Committee, for his attendance at Friday's Variety Concert in the Halla. They would also like to express appreciation of the participants who entertained us on the stage down to the youngest school child.

Management would also like to thank: Mrs Mary Andrews of St John the Baptist Girls' Primary School, their teachers and the wonderful support of the parents and grandparents.

Thanks also to Mrs Anne O'Dwyer, Carmel and Michelle Lawrence of the Lawrence Academy of Irish Dance and SuperValu for their support.

It was an uplifting night of the very best of entertainment from our Community.

There will be a Social Tea Dance in Halla na Feile this Friday, April 14, with dancing from 9pm to midnight.

All are welcome to attend this popular event.