Our Lady of Mercy girls donate to the Syrian Crisis

The 6th class girls in Our Lady of Mercy Primary school were delighted when Oliver McGrath paid them a special visit recently.

He informed them about his work as a water engineer with Medicines Sans Frontieres in Liberia and Congo. He spoke about the problems with water sanitation and subsequent spread of diseases in developing countries.

The girls enjoyed the question and answer session with Oliver and were interested in finding out more about MSF’s work across the globe but most notably in Syria.

They learned about the risks that doctors and nurses face every day when working in this war torn country. The plight of the Syrians holds a special place in the girls’ hearts and they raised a record €1,820 for MSF by selling handmade decorations and homemade treats at their Christmas market.

Oliver personally congratulated the girls on their hard work, compassion and extreme generosity. The money raised will certainly help to secure emergency medication for the victims of the ongoing Syrian crisis.

Cahir Country Market

The market continues to operate every Friday morning in the Cahir Community hall (near post office) from 9 to 11am in Cahir. However over the Easter it will operate on tomorrow, Holy Thursday (13th April) instead of Good Friday . We have all the usual fresh eggs, cakes, buns, breads, Jams as well as bedding plants, shrubs and vegetables, all locally home produced products. Come along and meet the producers and have the cup of tea & chat afterwards. .

‘Vincent’s’ Easter Raffle

The St. Vincent de Paul Shop on Abbey Street in Cahir is holding their annual Easter Raffle this week. Tickets are still on sale in the shop now priced at €2 per strip or 3 for €5. The Prize is a beautiful, big hamper. The Draw will take place during this week so do pop in and buy a ticket from the shop on Abbey Street.

Donations as well as Men’s, Ladies and children’s clothes and household items are most welcome too and can be dropped off anytime to the shop. Your support is much appreciated.

Cahir Weekly Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner for the Draw that took place on last Wednesday the 5th April, 2017. This is a 4 number Draw with numbers picked from 1 – 32.The Draw was witnessed by Mary O’Donnell. The numbers drawn were 2, 13, 19 and 22. The 4 lucky dip winners who each won €25 were Paddy Quinn, Day Care Centre, Margaret McLaughlin, Barnora Crescent, Catherine O’Gorman, c/o McCarthy Looby Sol., and Mary Myles, Tubrid, Ballylooby.

The next Draw takes place on today, Wednesday 12th April, in the Day Care Centre at 12 noon with results next week.The Jackpot now stands at a massive €13,000!