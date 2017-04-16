Health and wellbeing course proves very popular

Pictured above are the participants of the twelve-week Health and Well Being Course at Fethard Convent Community Hall, which took place between January and March 2017.

The course covered such topics as cooking to suit special dietary requirements, by Eileen Bowden; the use of health supplements – an informative talk given by local chemist Jimmy O’Sullivan; ‘Colour Me Beautiful’ by Margaret Doyle; and an Interior Design Workshop by Kate Houlihan.

The course was co-ordinated by Margaret O'Neill, Home-School-Community Liaison Co-ordinator, Fethard and Killenaule, and part funded by Veronica Crowe, Community Education Facilitator of Tipperary ETB Adult Education Department.

The course was very well received by all the participants and it is hoped to run a similar course in September this year. Check local press for details nearer the event if you are interested in attending.