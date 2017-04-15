Fethard Players finish successful run at Abymill

Capacity crowds attended each of the five-night run of Fethard Players’ recent comedy production ‘Brush With a Body’, which ended on Saturday night last. On the final night, Fethard Players chairperson, Marian Gilpin, welcomed the new members who joined the cast for this production, Lisa Hanrahan, Jane Hayes and Darragh Corbett. Marian went on to compliment the Players’ first joint lady production and presented bouquets to producers Anne Connolly and Ann Walsh.

On a more poignant note, Marian paid tribute to the late Percy O’Flynn, who died in the past year. Percy was a life-long member of Fethard Players and a huge help both on-stage and behind the scenes, providing advice, encouragement and always a full teapot at the ready for the cast during rehearsals and performances.

This was the third time Fethard Players performed ‘Brush With a Body’ – the first in 1976 and second time in 1991, both produced by Austin O’Flynn.