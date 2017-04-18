Seamus Callanan out of Tipperary team for league final against Galway

Seamus Callanan is out of the Tipperary team for Sunday's National Hurling League final against Galway.

The Drom-Inch man suffered a broken thumb in last Sunday's semi-final win over Wexford at Nowlan Park.

The All Star will be out of action for a number of weeks but should be fit for the All Ireland champions' Munster championship clash with Cork on May 21.

Manager Michael Ryan has expressed disappointment at Callanan's loss before such a big game on Sunday but stressed that this shows the importance of a strong panel

"This is exactly what the panel is for. Somebody is going to benefit from it. It is unfortunate, but it creates an opportunity - somebody is going to start instead of him", said Ryan.

Callanan would be an automatic starter for the showdown with Galway but the Tipp attack showed against Wexford that it contains plenty of firepower, with further reinforecments available off the bench.