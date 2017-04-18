Huge crowds attend first-ever 'Taste of Cahir'

Just a quick note to thank all who for came to Cahir over last Saturday and Sunday and helped to showcase what Cahir has to offer and also add to the occasion.

This was a job well done and although there were some areas where we fell short, this was our first year and we were only caught out by the huge crowds that turned up and to be fair we could not possibly have catered for them all.

It was a pity that the balloons didn’t fly on the Sunday and the owners were disappointed also. It was also a pity that we didn’t have another 1,000 eggs for oversubscribed the egg hunt! However, all eateries in town were full for most of the day and the stalls sold out too. Up to Sunday evening there were still people remaining in and around town from the day and between both days we have to say that the CEDRA grant has worked wonders for the town and the area. A Taste of Cahir really brought things back to the basics of fresh air and family.

Thanks to all those who made this event happen, it has started the town on a high note for the summer season. With record numbers entering the Swiss Cottage and Cahir Castle on last Sunday, it's fair to say that Cahir can compete with the best of tourist facilities when an effort is made. We will work on the successes of the weekend and make the town a better place going forward.

Thanks once again to all for your support.