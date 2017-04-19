Munster players on British and Irish Lions Squad

THREE Munster players have been named on the British and Irish Lions Squad.

Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahoney and CJ Stander.

11 Irish players in total have made the travelling group, including -

Leinster: Robbie Henshaw, Johnny Sexton, Tadgh Furlong, Jack McGrath, Sean O'Brien.

Ulster: Jared Payne, Rory Best, Iain Henderson.

Irish and Munster players who were tipped to make the squad but who have not been named on the list include Donnacha Ryan, Simon Zebo and Keith Earls.

The announcement was made by Warren Gatland and his tour management team at the Hilton London Synon Park hotel.

There’s no surprise as Wales’s Sam Warburton is named captain. He also led the Lions in Australia four years ago,

Warren Gatland was appointed head coach in September last year and he immediately went on sabbatical from his position as Wales head coach to focus on the job. This is his second time in charge of the Lions.

The Lions will be targetting a series win over the All Blacks for the first time in four attempts since 1971.

Full Squad

Backs

Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Leigh Halfpenny, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart Hogg, Jonathan Joseph, Conor Murray, George North, Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Jonathan Sexton, Tommy Seymour, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Rhys Webb, Liam Williams, Ben Youngs.

Forwards

Rory Best, Dan Cole, Taulupe Faletau, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Iain Henderson, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Jack McGrath, Ross Moriarty, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony, Ken Owens, Kyle Sinckler, CJ Stander, Justin Tipuric, Mako Vunipola, Billy Vunipola, Sam Warburton.

Lions Tour Dates

The British and Irish Lions will play 10 matches on their first tour of New Zealand since 2005, including three Tests against the All Blacks.

• Saturday 3 June: Provincial Barbarians - Toll Stadium, Whangerei

• Wednesday 7 June: Blues - Eden Park, Auckland

• Saturday 10 June: Crusaders - AMI Stadium, Christchurch

• Tuesday 13 June: Highlanders - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

• Saturday 17 June: Maori All Blacks - Rotorua International Stadium

• Tuesday 20 June: Chiefs FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

• Saturday 24 June: All Blacks - Eden Park, Auckland

• Tuesday 27 June: Hurricanes - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

• Saturday 1 July: All Blacks - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

• Saturday 8 July: All Blacks - Eden Park, Auckland