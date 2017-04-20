Cashel Students take on Enterprise Challenge

Cashel Community School's First Year Business Studies pupils recently participated in an enterprise competition in association with event sponsor Bank of Ireland.

First Year pupils were tasked with working in teams to research local businesses and present their findings to their peers, teachers and local Bank of Ireland Manager Kay O'Dwyer.

Kay judged the projects and was very impressed with the quality of the pupils work stating she had an extremely difficult job selecting the winners.

The school was delighted to welcome Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan to present the prizes and address the pupils. Michael also presented a perpetual award to the winning group.

Michael complimented the pupils on their teamwork, research and presentation skills. He also commended Cashel Community School on the excellent outreach initiative to local businesses in the community.

The winning teams and businesses were:

First Place - Emily Coleman, Ava Abbott and Ross Minogue - Minogue’s Furniture;

Second Place - Jasmine McCabe, Nathan Flynn, Dion Gleeson - The Apple Farm;

Third Place - Lucy Fogarty, Jacquelyn Carew Molly and Richard Allison - The Tipperary Kitchen.