GAA Club's Annual Dinner Dance celebrates county championship win

Easter Saturday, April 15, Fethard GAA Club held their annual dinner dance in Cahir House Hotel, where they had a very enjoyable night and honoured past and present players.

The evening, organised by John Hurley (chairman), Stephen Fitzgerald and Mary Godfrey, kicked off with an excellent meal followed by speeches and presentations. Noel Byrne did a top class job as he called and introduced each player for their individually presentation. Two great servants to the club and county – Michael ‘Buddy’ Fitzgerald and Brian Burke, carried out the medal presentations.

A high point of the evening was a special presentation to Paul Fitzgerald, who has achieved so much to-date and is still making he presence felt in the GAA. Paul’s achievements were highlighted when Noel Byrne recalled the list of medals and competitions that Paul won throughout his career – a list that extends to both codes of the GAA. Then Jimmy O’Shea, through to character, spoke at the end of the meal and gave an impromptu speech that summed up his life-long association, and friendships made, with Fethard GAA Club.

The evening concluded with ‘Super Soul Machine’ playing an eclectic mix of songs that had everyone up dancing, followed by a disco by DJ Kumar.