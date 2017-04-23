Locals get first view of Fethard Horse Country Experience

Fethard Horse Country Experience, housed in the 17th Century Town Hall, opened its doors to the public over the Easter weekend for locals and visitors to sample the vast amount of interactive information on display.

Fethard Horse Country Experience charts the story of the horse and its various roles in Irish culture over the past 2000 years and is part of Ireland's Ancient East tourism promotion.

The elaborate project involved four years of restoration, six years of planning and two thousand years of history, where you can discover the rich and colourful history of the area and how the story of Fethard and the horse have become intertwined through the centuries.

OFFICIAL OPENING WILL TAKE PLACE LATER IN YEAR

Fethard Horse Country Experience will be officially opened later this year but is currently open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Sunday at the special introductory price of €5. There are special concession prices available to groups with custom opening times if required.

For enquiries and group bookings please contact Tel: 086 2747044. Fethard Horse Country Experience is unique and well worth a visit. You will be impressed so remember to allow yourself plenty of time to enjoy the ‘Experience’.