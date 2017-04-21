Extra public lights for Cashel if 'money left at the end of the year'

A popular walking route on the outskirts of Cashel could get additional lighting by the end of this year.

Extra lighting along the road from Minogue's Furniture on the Cahir Road to the Rugby Club on the Old Road would “have a huge impact” according to local Cllr Tom Wood.

At the recent meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Committee Cllr Wood said “three or four lights would do it”and give walkers a feeling of safety. It's a busy road, he explained.

District Engineer, Aidan Finn, said that each district in the county had been allocated €25,000 for maintenance of lights. Towards the end of the year if there is money left over they will carry out additional lighting works.