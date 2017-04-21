Tipperary's Abbey CBS to host golf classic to raise funds for new PE hall

An appeal has been issued to enable the Abbey CBS Secondary School raise funds to equip a new sports hall.

To raise funds for the new PE hall the inaugural Abbey Golf Classic will be held at the end of May at Tipperary Golf Club.

The event was launched recently at Tipperary Golf Club which was attended by past pupils that included FAI CEO John Delaney.

Abbey Principal John Kiely, the manager of the Limerick senior hurling team, appealed for support.

“The existing facilities are well past their prime and our students deserve facilities that are appropriate to present day needs” he said.

The chairperson of the PE hall development fund Michael Martin appealed for support for the project in the big West Tipperary East Limerick catchment area that the school serv es.

“Past pupils, local business and sporting clubs can support the golf classic by entering teams or by sponsoring a tee box” said Michael Martin.

The Abbey,which has over four hundred pupils, is an Edmund Rice Trust School renowned for educational and sports excellence.

It is one of the few schools in Ireland to have won All-Irland Colleges senior titles in both hurling and football - 1991, 2002 and 2016 in hurling and 1992 in football.

Successful captains include well known inter county players Brian Lacey,Peter Leonard, Andrew Morrissey, Damien O Brien and Tommy Lowry.Paddy Kelly former Limerick inter county player, Arravale Rovers' Tom ODonoghue and present PE teacher Kieran Hickey have been notable team mentors.

The Abbey competes in all Munster and Tipperary post primary schools football and hurling competitions winning senior B football titles on seven occasions and leading the roll of honour(1997,'98,2005,'07'08.'11 and '15The school reached the All-Ireland final in 2015 losing to Carlow CBS in the final.

The Abbey has won the Munster and All-Ireland PPS Senior B hurling competition on three occasions (1992,2002 and 2016).The school also has a very competitive rugby programme which was started by Billy Cronin , former Munster rugby player , competing in a range of competitions including first year, U15.U16 and senior.The school has won the Munster senior schools O' Brien Cup on four occasions since 2005.

The Abbey has many pas pupilsl who have made their mark in the sporting world including Ciaran McDonald Tipperary and International Rules player, Nicky English All Ireland winning Tipperary hurler and manager, Tipperary senior footballers Barry Grogan,Andrew Morrissey,Seamus Grogan,Robbie Kiely,Ger Mulhair,Donough and Shane Leahy, former Tipperary senior hurlers Conor O Brien and John O' Donoghue, John Delaney FAI CEO,AlanQuinlan former Munster and Irish rugby player,Seamus McCarthy former Tipperary senior football manager and International Rules selector, Denis Lynch international showjumper and John Lacey IRFU international referee.

With recent renovations that include the new Mary Rice centre for special educational needs and learning support the Abbey has an impressive track record in improving and developing facilities.

Anyone wishing to enter a team or sponsor a tee box should contact Brian at 087 2980508 or the Abbey at 062 52299.