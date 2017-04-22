Tipp senior citizens enjoy their annual get-together

Knockanrawley Resource Centre held its annual senior citizen's party with over sixty-eight guests enjoying the occasion.

Fr. Lannigan-Ryan celebrated the Mass and afterwards everyone enjoyed a hot dinner, dessert, cake and other refreshments served up by a team of exceptionally organised, creative and generous volunteers.

The senior citizen's also enjoyed music with a folk group and the lucky ones won raffle prizes before the community bus brought home those that needed a lift.

"Due to the loss of Joan Bowes last year, the music continued to be created by different musicians," explained Ruth Smith, Knockanrawley.

"We were delighted to have The Badgers from Lattin and No Direction, along with the annual hilarious stand up by Anne O’Dwyer kept the entertainment to the top quality expected.

“Thank you to all of you for your time and musical skills. Sincere thanks for all the donations and support KRC got in the preparing for this wonderful event. We couldn’t do it without you and you know who you are."