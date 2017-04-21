Construction of Glenconnor houses could start this year

It's hoped that construction of a scheme of 26 council houses in Clonmel will commence this year.

Clare Curley, Director of Services for Housing, told members of Clonmel Borough District at a recent meeting that Part Eight planning permission for the houses at Glenconnor West was being prepared as a first step.

Ms Curley told the meeting that the Glenconnor scheme was the most advanced of the council's construction projects.

The council built another scheme of houses in that area in recent years.