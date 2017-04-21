A Suicide Remembrance Walk in memory of Gary Power and all our loved ones who died by suicide will be held in Clonmel early next Sunday morning, April 23rd.

The 8 kilometres (5 miles) walk starts from the Clonmel Park Hotel at 5am and will follow a route along the bypass road towards town before returning to the hotel.

Sponsorship cards are available from C-SAW (South Tipp Suicide Awareness Workers) House at 24, William Street, Clonmel, which is open this morning, Wednesday from 11am-1pm, tel. 087-6400114.

Walkers may also register on the morning of the walk.

All proceeds will be donated to local charity.