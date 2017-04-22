Cliona Maher is new manager of Arts Centre

Cliona Maher has been appointed as the new manager of the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel.

Nearly five years ago the Arts Centre was in debt and in danger of closing.

Over the past number of years and through the hard work of voluntary manager Maureen Purcell, voluntary book keeper Dolores Fennessy and voluntary IT/graphic designer/photographer and videographer Robbie Cantwell, the Arts Centre can now afford to pay for a part-time manager.

Currently on display in the gallery is 'Heirlooms', an exhibition of Mountmellick lace and embroidery work by two Laois sisters, Mary Kenna and Queenie Daly, whose launch is on this coming Thursday at 5pm, with music and a reception upstairs in the studio. All are welcome.

The gallery has been transformed into a parlour and bedroom of yesteryear so will have great appeal.

Much Mountmellick work (embroidery) is on display with some examples of Irish embroidery and lace also, and a Quaker connection with Mountmellick and Clonmel.

The exhibition is open daily from 10am to 5pm and on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free.

The `Make a Basket in a Day’ workshop will take place on this coming Saturday from 11 am with Lynn Kirkham, Greenmantle Arts, Templemore. Ring 052-6127877 as there are only a few places left.

Most classes will resume this week and next . Contact the Arts Centre for details at 052-6127877, e-mail info@southtippartscentre.ie and the website is www.southtippartscentre.ie

The centre may also be followed on Facebook.