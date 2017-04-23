Young artist Laura stages first solo show

Clonmel library was the venue for the first solo exhibition by a young artist from Ballypatrick.

17 year-old Laura E. Regan began painting five years ago and has displayed her work with Manyweathers Studio, the art group run by Mia Carney, at The Clancy Brothers Music and Arts Festival in Carrick-on-Suir and the Junction Festival in Clonmel.

The daughter of Aiden and Deirdre Regan, Laura will be exhibiting at The Clancy Festival again this year, from May 31st-June 5th.

She has been drawing since she was a child and sold her first artwork when she was 15.

"I use every kind of medium and subject matter in my work, from hand-painted vases to lino prints. I mainly paint landscapes and portraits in acrylic paint. I also design tattoos and I'm interested in learning how to tattoo people", says Laura, who hopes to attend the Crawford College of Art and Design in Cork when she leaves school.

A Leaving Cert student at Coláiste Cluain Meala on the Raheen Road, Laura is the president of the school's Students Council, having served as its secretary last year.

She is also a member of the Coláiste's Green Schools committee and the Amber Flag committee for mental health awareness.

She's particularly interested in the area of mental health, as one of her teachers died by suicide two years ago. She made a sculpture for the school in his memory and to remind people to let their thoughts out and make their feelings known.

Laura runs a Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter for her art. Her Facebook and Instagram names are @laurareganartist and her Twitter handle is @laurareganart.

A friend is currently creating a website for her.