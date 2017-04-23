Green School project at Boys' School

The boys of St John the Baptist Boys' National School were very busy before Easter.

The Green School Committee, under the guidance of Mrs Sharon Sheahan, organised a very successful Biodiversity Day as part of the school’s effort to obtain it's Biodiversity Flag.

The boys came to school in amazing costumes; Mr Seán Laffey gave a short presentation to class groups; and each child received a willow tree cutting.

Each class also gave a short presentation about an animal or tree that they had studied in class and there was a quiz for the Junior and Senior sections of the school.

Friday before Easter holidays was the boys' end of term assembly and the some lucky boys received Pupil of the Term Certificates.