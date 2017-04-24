Tipperary garda seminar to put focus on crime prevention

On Thursday next at 7pm, An Garda Siochana will hold its annual Community Policing Seminar.

This year the Community Seminar is being held at Halla na Feíle Cashel.

The Seminar, which is free, is open to all members of the community across Tipperary.

It will provide the public with an opportunity to receive crime prevention advice and hear from a number of speakers with particular emphasis on Community Safety.

Commenting on this year’s Community Policing Seminar, Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe said -

‘Building on the valuable insights from previous year’s community seminars, this year we will focus on a number of key objectives for 2017 and give an opportunity for engagement and discussion in a workshop setting.

“In recognition of the outstanding contribution to the local community a number of community awards will be presented to nominated recipients on the night.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Tipperary for their very valuable support and assistance to the Gardai in this county over the past year and I look forward to meeting them on the night’.