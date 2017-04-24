Tipperary beauties vie for County Rose of Tralee crown this weekend

The Tipperary Rose Of Tralee will be chosen at a Gala selection at The Anner hotel, Thurles this Friday night.

Doors open at 7:30pm. The chosen representative will receive a collection of prizes, and will represent County Tipperary in the extended International Rose of Tralee festival this August.

The contestants are

Shauna Murphy, 19, Nenagh;

Mary-Anne Lambert, 25, Clonmel;

Becca Laste, 24, Clonmel;

Caroline Hofman, 23, Roscrea;

Hazel Heffernan, 21, Bansha;

Sinead O'Meara, 24, The Ragg;

Edel Lillis, 24, Borrisokane;

Lisa Meade, 23, Templemore;

Lisa Manning, 23, Nenagh;

Caoimhe Hickey, 20, Cahir;

Amy Grant, 24, Fethard;

Fiona Casey, 24, Golden;

Kate Heffernan, 22, Cashel;

Nicole Kerrigan, 22, Thurles;

Sheila Ryan, 23, Toomevara;

Simone Flanagan, 23, Clonmel;

Jennifer Rafferty, 24, Knockshegowna;

Katie McCormack, 25, Thurles,

Mairead O'Donovan, 27 , Thurles,

Anita Hayden, 26, Gornahoe,

Holly-Jean Williamson, 26, Clonmel

Treasa McGrath, 23, Newcastle,

Sinead Crone, 21, Thurles

Jessica williams, 20, Clonmel

The organising committee extend a thank you to those who helped rally the ladies when the numbers were low over the last few weeks but now with a large amount of contestants and all areas of the county being represented, they ask you again to make sure and come support your local lady with a full night of entertainment and Craic , while getting a taste of what you see on TV in QAugust .

MC on the night will be famous presenter Ollie Turner. A great fun night out with the best Banner in the Room competition for all the supporters, along with supporting entertainment, Charity Raffle and much more – all of which will guarantee a smile on every attendee’s face.

Following last year’s sell out success, tickets are selling fast this year and are on sale from your local Rose andThe Anner Hotel, and will hopefully be available on the door on the night and remember bring those banners and a big sense of fun.