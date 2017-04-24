New Clonmel garda station boost announced by Tanaiste on surprise visit

The provision of a long awaited new state of the art garda station for Clonmel took a giant step forward today when Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald visited Clonmel to make an important announcement on the project.

While touring the cramped and outdated conditions at the Clonmel station at Emmet Street Tanaiste Fitzgerald confirmed that major progress has been made in delivering a new station for the town.

The new station will form an integral part of the master plan for the Kickham Barracks site in the town and will bring the development of that 11 acre site as a civic, cultural, and third level educational hub closer to reality.

Tanaiste Fitzgerald announced that the legal issues concerning the site of the proposed new station at Kickham Barracks had been finalised and that the contracts for the transfer of land between Tipperary County Council and the OPW will be signed in the next few weeks.She expected the new station to be put out to tender before the end of the year.

Tanaiste Fitzgerald announced that the new Clonmel station would be one of four, Sligo, Fermoy and Anglesea road in Cork city are the other projects , to proceed under a public/private partnership.

The announcement will kick start the development of Kickham Barracks, which closed in 2012,.The new garda station is seen as the catalyst that will drive on that ambitious project involving Limerick Institute of Technology , the Education and Training Board,Tipperary County Council.

The news was greeted enthusiastically by the divisional Tipperary Chief Superintendent Catherine Keogh and Clonmel Superintendent William Leahy.

“We are absolutely delighted now that Clonmel is high up on the agenda and that the Tanaiste has confirmed that strong progress is being made.This is very good news not just for the district and the division but for the region as the new state of the art station in Clonmel will be strategically located in the region.” said Chief Superintendent Catherine Keogh

Clonmel Superintendent William Leahy said the new station will be at the very heart of the community and would mean that finally the public will be able to conduct their business in privacy in a modern new station.