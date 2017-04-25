Clonmel Toastmasters Club achieves a world first

Above - Sinead Nevins, Contest chairperson (left) with Michael Maunsell (second from left), winner of the Toastmasters Area 8 Speech contest; Isweri Pillay, winner of the Speech Evaluation contest and Peter Butler, who took second place in the Speech contest. All are members of Clonmel Toastmasters Club.

It's not often a world first is celebrated in Clonmel.

However on Thursday 13th April Clonmel Toastmasters club celebrated when it became the first of 15,900 Toastmasters clubs worldwide to achieve the Toastmasters International President's Distinguished Award for 2017.

This award is awarded in recognition of the number of members who completed Communication and Leadership development programmes.

The communication and leadership skills are of benefit in all aspects of life, with people joining Clonmel Toastmasters to improve their confidence in communication, or needing to prepare for a job interview, a wedding speech or work presentation.

Toastmasters is recognised by private business owners, sales people, multi-national company employees and anyone who has to deliver a talk as part of their work, or who wants to gain confidence with communication and develop their leadership skills.

The club had huge success in the Toastmasters Area 8 Speech Contest and in Waterford in March, competing against all of the clubs in Area 8, Isweri Pillay won the Speech Evaluation Contest, while Peter Butler came second in the International Speech Contest which was won by club president Michael Maunsell.

All three then progressed to the Division Final in Carlow on 9th April, where the International Speech Contest was won by Michael Maunsell.

Michael will now travel to Manchester to compete in the UK and Ireland International Speech Contest Final on the weekend of the 12th -14th May. This is his second year in-a-row getting to this stage of the contest, which is a great achievement.

The UK and Ireland Final is a quarter-final round of the World Championships of Public Speaking, the winner of which will go to the World Championship of Public Speaking Final in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada, in August.

The Clonmel club's next meeting is on this Thursday, 27th April at 8pm in Raheen House Hotel. Guests are always welcome.

For more information log onto www.clonmeltoastmasters.com, phone 087-9812459 or find the club on Facebook.