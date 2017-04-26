Tipperary marketing strategy for new investment to be launched by Jobs Minister

Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor will launch a major marketing campaign for Tipperary today.

The strategy - 'Tipperary the Place, the Time' - has been developed with the support of industry and business interests, IDA, Enterprise Ireland, Tipperary Local Enterprise Office and other stakeholders and is designed to attract jobs, inward investment and heighten the profile of Tipperary as a strategic location in which to set up or expand a business.

County Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said the plan demonstrates the many advantages of Tipperary as an investment location in terms of a competitive cost base, strong infrastructural framework, a diverse and skilled workforce, good communications and access network, strong liaison with third and fourth level education sectors and quality accommodation for staff in addition to a myriad of options for rest and recreation.

Mr MacGrath says the launch represents a unique opportunity for Tipperary County Council to bring its industry and business champions together to network and share on how to present 'Tipperary the Place, the Time' to a wider audience nationally and internationally.

The launch takes place in Kilshane House, Bansha, this Wedneday.