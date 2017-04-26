Gardai investigate assault on man in Carrick-on-Suir
Gardai are investigating an alleged assault on a man in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
The assault on the local man is alleged to have occurred during an incident involving a number of people in the Cregg Road area of the town.
Gardai received a report of the assault shortly after 3am on Sunday, April 23 and have launched an investigation. Those involved in the incident are being advised to give cautioned statements, a Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman told The Nationalist.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on