Aileen Hahesy

Gardai investigate assault on man in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault on a man in Carrick-on-Suir in the early hours of last Sunday morning. 

The assault on the local man is alleged to have occurred during an incident involving a number of people in the Cregg Road area of the town. 

Gardai received a report of the assault shortly after 3am on Sunday, April 23 and have launched an investigation.  Those involved in the incident are being advised to give cautioned statements, a Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station spokesman told The Nationalist. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024. 