Tipperary launches major promotion drive for new jobs and investment

Tipperary’s coming of age as a single county will see it wipe away 180 years of division as it embarks today on its first ever campaign to promote the entire county for inward investment.

The ‘TIPPERARY – THE PLACE, THE TIME’ campaign is the latest advancement by the county following the amalgamation of its two local authorities in 2014 as it now embarks on a campaign to target indigenous and FDI investment for local authority and privately owned properties across the county.

The Tipperary County Council campaign was officially launched by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Ms Mary Mitchell O’Connor, TD, at Kilshane House, Tipperary with the unveiling of a suite of marketing assets - website, brochure and video –that will kick-start the campaign.

The newly devised assets will be used to support the relevant job creation agencies, particularly the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, in their quest to stimulate inward investment.

The launch event was attended by over 200 guests from the multi-national and indigenous sectors, Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, as well as high profile figures drawn from the world of sport and entertainment.

Minister Mitchell O'Connor said -" I commend Tipperary County Council on this; they have hit the ground running with ‘TIPPERARY – THE PLACE, THE TIME’ and if this is a sign of things to come, I have every confidence but that working together we will see Tipperary achieve significant investment and job creation.”

Said Tipperary County Council Chief Executive Joe MacGrath - “Today in many respects is a new beginning for Tipperary as it’s a day in which we begin to openly promote Tipperary in its entirety for the first time nationally and internationally for inward investment. Tipperary is a recognised international brand but one we were never in a position to promote from an inward investment perspective until now.

“Ultimately, we embarked on this journey because it’s fair to say that while we have done well in job creation in recent years, particular in terms of indigenous industry, we still fall short of what I consider to be the potential of this county.

"We have a clear economic mandate in the local authority and it is incumbent on us to play a role in helping advance the county’s economy by supporting the likes of the IDA and Enterprise Ireland. There’s a lot of competition out there and unless we tell our story well, we won’t make the advances we are capable of.”