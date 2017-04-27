Tipp Town schools excel in science quiz

Over one hundred 5th and 6th class students from 13 primary schools in the region took part in the very popular annual St. Ailbe’s Primary Schools Science Quiz held recently at St. Ailbe’s..

The quiz is designed to promote science as a subject in primary schools and is divided into two sections; the Saturn and the Neptune sections. The Saturn section caters for schools with a larger number of 5th and 6th class students and the Neptune section caters for those schools with a lower number of students. The prizes for both sections are the same with the winning school in each section receiving an engraved glass trophy for the school and a trophy for each member of the team. Each member of the 2nd place team in both sections also receives a trophy. The quiz consists of eight rounds covering science, geography, sport, anagrams and maths.

“This quiz does not form part of our enrolment strategy and is an event that we run to give a little back to the primary schools in the area and also to promote science in the primary schools. ,” explained Mr. Kieran O’Dwyer Deputy Principal at St. Ailbe’s.

As always the competition was fierce and after a hard fought battle it was necessary to run a tiebreak round. The first place in the Neptune section went to Shronell N.S. with Mount Bruis N.S taking the 2nd place honours. In the Saturn section Oola N.S took the 1st place prizes followed closely into 2nd place by the boys of the Monastery.

Mr. Kieran O’Dwyer spoke about the quiz’s history and organisation of the annual quiz. “The quiz is now running for 20 years and we wish to thank all the primary school students, their parents and their teachers for supporting the event year after year. I’d also like to praise the St. Ailbe’s TY year students who hosted the quiz on the evening. The huge turnout of St. Ailbe’s staff ensured that the event ran smoothly and that an enjoyable night was had by all.”