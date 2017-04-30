Clonmel GIY group receives grant to help get Ireland growing

Above - The GIY group in Clonmel received a grant from the Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund. From left, Alison Canavan, Wellness Coach; Nell McCarthy; Karen O'Donohoe, GIY; Lucy Moore and Amy O’Shaughnessy from Energia.

The GIY (Grow It Yourself) group in Clonmel is one of 85 community projects that has received a grant from the Get Ireland Growing Fund, run by GIY in partnership with Energia.

From a total fund of €70,000, grants have been awarded to the successful food growing projects planned by community groups, schools and not-for-profit organisations all across the country.

The grants range from €500 to €2,000.

The team from the Clonmel GIY group says “planters to be made by the local Men's Shed, filled with compost and edible plants, will be placed outside a community building within the town.

This will increase awareness of the public of our group and to the simple way in which food can be grown at home even in limited space.

Signage will identify the plants and the way they are grown, as well as providing nutritional information.”

In addition to the funding provided, GIY will also provide additional supports and opportunities for knowledge exchange between the projects, helping the best ideas to be shared through ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing’.

All of the projects remain part of the GIY network in the long term, giving them access to other GIY resources and additional groups and projects within the network, creating a long-term legacy.

This is the fourth year of the fund, which has already supported more than 400 community food-growing projects to date, positively impacting over 100,000 people.

€270,000 has been awarded over the last four years and distributed to projects all across the country.