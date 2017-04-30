National canoeing championships in Clonmel were a huge success

Clonmel successfully hosted Canoeing Ireland’s Club Championships on the newly-opened slalom course at Suir Ireland earlier this month.

Competitors and their supporters from 11 different clubs travelled from all over the country to compete in Canoeing Ireland's top club event.

Individuals and teams competed in eight different disciplines – Slalom, Freestyle, Wild Water Racing, Surf, Marathon, Sprint, Polo and Boater Cross, which saw over 650 competitors in action over two exciting days.

"We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect weekend of action" said Ronan O'Connor, Canoeing Ireland project officer.

"The new slalom course and the surrounding river provided the ideal location for the event, with all disciplines taking place within a short paddling distance of each other.

Spectators really enjoyed the display of kayaking and canoeing skill that was on display over the two days, and were amazed when they saw some children as young as four competing in the events.

The club championships really showcased the inclusive nature of canoeing and kayaking, canoeing and the town of Clonmel. Well done to Canoeing Ireland, all the volunteers and the participants who took part over the weekend; it was amazing to see the range and variety of disciplines taking place.

It was wonderful to see the local clubs of Ardfinnan and Cappawhite, along with third place finisher Clonmel Canoe Club taking part in the event. Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary County Council were delighted to support the championships on the River Suir."

Ronan added that Canoeing Ireland were delighted with all the local support they received especially the assistance provided by Clonmel Canoe Club, Tipperary Civil Defence, Cahir River Rescue, Coláiste Cluain Meala, the Gardaí and Inland Fisheries, all of whom contributed to the success and safety of the event.

In the end Phoenix Kayak Club where crowned the 2017 Club Champions, with Wild Water Kayak Club runners-up, closely followed in third place by Clonmel Canoe Club.

Congratulations also to Ardfinnan Canoe Club who finished in seventh place and Cappawhite Canoe Club who finished in ninth position.

County Council Cathaoirleach Siobhan Ambrose presented the medals, along with Cllr. Andy Moloney, Mayor of Clonmel Borough District.