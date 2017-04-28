Carrick-on-Suir Library to close for two months due to roof renovations

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sean Healy PublicLibrary will close for two months from the end of May to allow work take place to replace its roof at a cost of €180,000.

County Librarian Damien Dullaghan announced at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting yesterday (Thursday) that work on the project will start on May 22 and finish in early August.

A schools mobile library manned by Carrick-on-Suir Library staff member will continue to provide a library service in the town during the renovations. The County Library service will announce a location where the mobile library will be parked in the town shortly.

Read full story in The Nationalist next Wednesday.