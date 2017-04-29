Council plans €92,000 upgrade of Carrick-on-Suir street

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has set aside €92,000 to upgrade the roadway of Chapel Street in Carrick-on-Suir town centre this year, the latest monthly meeting of the District's councillors heard.

The Council's road improvement project for the narrow street that links Main Street with William Street was welcomed by FF Cllr Kieran Bourke, who declared that the sooner the work was done the better.

However, if the project doesn't go ahead as planned in 2017, he called on the Council to spend the €92,000 on other works badly needed in Carrick-on-Suir.

He pointed out that only €7000 has been earmarked for footpaths improvements in the town and more funding was needed for the town's tree management programme.

Fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne said he supported the Council's Chapel Street project but pointed out residents had concerns and echoed Cllr Bourke's call to use the money elsewhere if they couldn't get the project "over the line" this year.

"Tree maintenance is a big issue and we have got a number of representations about it. My fear is people will cut trees down themselves,” he warned.

Executive Engineer Nicola Keating said she was awaiting confirmation from the Planning Department on whether the Council needs to apply for Part 8 planning permission for the Chapel St. road improvements.

She said if the planning of this project didn't go well, the Council could re-assign the funding to other projects as it was the Council's own money.

She promised to report back to councillors in three months time in relation to the progress of the project.