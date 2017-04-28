Fair City star Rachel Pilkington to lead off Tipperary Darkness into Light walk

With a stunning portrait series of faces from across the country, Pieta House puts forward a rallying cry for hope and participation in the annual Darkness into Light event - supported by Electric Ireland, on Saturday, May 6.

And leading off the Tipperary walk in her home town will be 'Fair City' star Rachel Pilkington. Darkness Into Light is Pieta House’s flagship awareness event that has grown into a global movement against suicide.

Now in its ninth year, Darkness Into Light will take place in 150 locations worldwide – from Athlone to Ottawa, from Brisbane to Hong Kong, and from Quebec to Reykjavik.

Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Featuring Pieta House founder Joan Freeman (Dublin), actor Rachel Pilkington (Tipperary), Connacht Rugby coach Pat Lam (Galway), teacher and artist Joe Caslin (Roscommon), DIL volunteer Patricia Turner (Kerry) and musician Brian Kennedy (Antrim), the portraits are a powerful reminder of the wide-reaching, inspiring force behind the charity.

They also reinforce the continued importance of the nationwide Darkness Into Light event, when almost 500 Irish people die by suicide every year.

Says Rachel Pilkington - "This is my fourth year participating in the Darkness Into Light walk. But this year will be extra special and poignant for me as I'll be launching the first one for Tipperary Town, where I grew up.

"I love the sense of community that takes place at this rather unorthodox hour, the generosity of spirit, everyone joining together for the greater good.

" It's a beautiful symbol of hope, a reminder that light always follows the darkness. For many, it's a cathartic experience and one which is further uplifted by the gentle lilting of the dawn chorus."

Darkness Into Light - supported by Electric Ireland - is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to help eradicate suicide. The unique event begins in darkness at 4.15am on May 6th, as thousands of people walk or run a 5km route while the dawn is breaking. Registration for Darkness Into Light is open now – register at www.darknessintolight.ie.