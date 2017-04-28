Moyle Rovers claim south minor football title with powerfuldisplay

Moyle Rovers 3.11

Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1.7

Moyle Rovers cruised to victory to claim the clubs first south minor football A title in eight years when they blew away Grangemockler/Ballyneale with a three goal first half blitz.

Two of those goals came in the opening six minutes and after that Grangemockler/Ballyneale were always fighting an uphill battle in the south minor football final played in Cloneen this evening.

It was a superb team performance led by captain Cillian Crowe and crowned by a superlative display from county minor Rian Quigley,.

In a first half master class Quigley hit an impressive 2.2 and tormented the Grangemockler defence every time he showed for the ball.

Quigley opened the scoring within a minute with a converted free and four minutes later blasted to the roof of the net for the score of the game.

Quigley was also involved in the second goal a minute later when he moved swiftly onto a ball from Cathal McKeown before slipping in Luke Delahunty who cooly finished to the net.

2.2 to no score down inside ten minutes Grangemockler refused to buckle and responded with a point and a goal from a well taken penalty from centre back Manus McFadden after sixteen minutes.

Grangemockler,however were given no chance to build on that, and a minute later Moyle Rovers hit back when Quigley finished to the net again at the end of a free flowing move.

That goal proved to be the most important score of the game in that it shut down any momentum Grangemockler had created as a result of the penalty.

It gave Moyle Rovers a seven point lead after seventeen minutes,a lead they never looked like relinquishing.

Grangemockler, driven by such powerful players as Denis Hanrahan, Mark o Meara,Manus McFadden,Jack Lyons and Michael Meaney,were unable to make any inroads on that seven point gap.

Rovers held a nine point lead at the interval and outscored their opponents by five points to four in a more even second half to run out comfortable winners in the end by ten points.

Grangemockler were overpowered in the first half when Darragh Bolger, Diarmuid Mulcahy and Jack Harney ensured their team were dominant in the crucial areas.

Ben Owens and Luke Fogarty won the majority of Brian Quirke's excellent kick out's while Luke Delahunty with a goal and three points Sean Cotter with three points and Ronan Quickley kept the Grangemockler defence busy.

TheMoyle Rovers defence restricted Grangemockler to just one point from play scored with three minutes remaining with the fullback line of Michael Cleary,Conor McGrath and Brian Lacey working hard to limit the opportunities Grangemockler had in front of goal.

Moyle Rovers

Brian Quirke,Michael Cleary,BrianLacey,Jack Harney,Darragh Bolger,Diarmuid Mulcahy,Ben Owens,Luke fogarty,Cillian Crowe,Rian Quigley(2.4),Sean Cotter (0.3)Ronan Quigley,Luke Delanunty (1.3)

Cathal McKeown(0.1

Subs-

Sean Hackett for RonanQuigley,Kieran Quirke for Sean Cotter,Louis Quirke for Michael Cleary,BrianMcKeown for Rian Quigley, Gavin Byrne for Brian Lacey,Joey Devoy for Ben Owens.

Grangemockler/Ballyneale

David Power,Joey Lyons,Michael Meaney,Tom Parle,Lorcan MaGorrian,Manus McFadden (1,1),Ian Brett,John Fleming,Mark OMeara(0.2f's),david Needham,Denis Hanarhan(0.3f's)James Daly,Mike Lyons,Jack Lyons(0.1),JamieWalsh.

Subs

Leon Kennedy for Joey Lyons