Beautiful Sheila is the new Tipperary Rose of Tralee
The new Tipperary Rose, Sheila Ryan.
Twenty three year Sheila Ryan is the new Tipperary Rose of Tralee.
She was chosen at a gala function in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Friday night.
Twenty three contestants competed before the judges with the beautiful Toomevara girl getting their vote.
She will now represent the Premier County at the festival in Tralee.
Sheila has been receiving congratulations from all over since her win.
