A brilliant 'Super Strictly' aids CARE Clonmel cancer care centre

Murder on the Dancerfloor was the opening theme song but it certainly wasn't the case in Hotel Minella for Clonmel's SUPER Strictly Come Dancing in aid of CARE Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel.

Seven couples took to the floor twice to perform some stunning Viennese and slow waltzes in the first half of the show and followed it up in the second half with various show dances such as the Foxtrot, contemporary, Tango, quickstep, Charleston and Argentine waltz.

Judges Dayl Cronin, Vilma Baikiene and Seamus Lahart.

Each couple took over the dance floor with outstanding props to recreate the theme for their dances which wowed the audience while host Ken Horne entertained everyone throughout the night with his witty banter and charm.

He even managed to rope Elco Beckers to help him perform during a few songs as one of interval acts between performances by RQD (Ruth Quinn Dance) and Clonmel Dance Centre.

Ann Loh Wrenne's heartfelt speech on her experience attending the CARE centre was moving and inspirational.

Kevin Murphy and Ciara Kiely.

She outlined how beneficial this local service is and how supportive it is to people who are struggling to come to terms with a life changing and terrifying diagnosis of cancer

The nights judges of Dayl Cronin, Seamus Lehart and Vilma Baikiene admittedly struggled to pick a winner as the talent on the night was outstanding.

The winners - Audrey Devine and John Ryan - pegged the post of champion with their beautifully elegant Viennese waltz to a titanic themed dance floor and topped it off with a very sensual and technically challenging Argentine tango that the judges said they just couldn't look past as the winners of the night.

David O'Gorman and Mellissa McCarthy.

The night went off without a hitch and event organiser Maria Gleeson said it would not have been possible without the help of her committee Gerard Reddin, Tricia Shoer, Margaret Dawson and Michelle Moloney.

The money raised is still being gathered and counted and will be announced in the next few weeks as there was an additional prize kindly donated by one of the dancer,s Kevin Murphy from Believe 2 Achieve Gym, of a signed Tipperary jersey which will be auctioned off on Facebook next week and anyone who may not be online and would like to place a bid can contact Maria Gleeson on 0860649868.

