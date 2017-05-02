Top pharmaceutical firm MSD invests €75m in Tipperary plant at Ballydine

Leading healthcare company, MSD, has announced it is to invest €40 million this year in its manufacturing facility in Ballydine, Co. Tipperary, as part of a total spend of €75 million over the last three years to enhance the site’s facilities.

The spend in 2017 includes the installation of a new spray drying facility at the plant - a technology used in a number of new products to increase their solubility and improve how the medicines are absorbed by patients.

MSD Ballydine develops and supplies the active ingredients and final formulated product for a range of innovative medicines at its manufacturing and R&D facilities. The plant, which last year marked 40 years in operation, exports to over 30 countries around the world with primary markets being Europe, USA and Japan.

According to Ger Carmody, Site Lead at MSD in Ballydine, “This investment reflects the growing importance of MSD Ireland’s operations to our global network, and is a fitting way to mark 40 years of MSD in Ballydine.

Ger Carmody, Site Lead, MSD in Ballydine, and Ger Brennan, Managing Director for Human Health at MSD Ireland.

“As a leading healthcare company, our growth and development has been built on continually embracing new ways of working, as well as the latest cutting edge technologies.

“Our highly-skilled local workforce is now leading the way in the development of new medicines, including MSD’s new treatment for hepatitis C, which is being manufactured in Tipperary for patients around the world.”

“This investment ensures Ballydine continues to be well positioned for the on-going development of new products providing the technologies that our newer products require,” Ger Carmody continued.

Ger Brennan, Managing Director of MSD Human Health, said, “This investment represents a significant vote of confidence not only in MSD’s operations in Ireland, but in Ireland’s pharma sector generally. Our manufacturing sites in Tipperary, Cork and Carlow have established themselves as critical to MSD’s global vision of inventing for life, with our Irish workforce playing a lead role in the production and development of next generation treatments in areas such as oncology, diabetes, HIV and hepatitis C.

“With diseases becoming more complex, it is vital that the pharma sector invest today for the healthcare needs of tomorrow. It’s pleasing that MSD, with investments such as this, is leading the way in this regard.”

MSD Ballydine is one of the region’s largest employers with over 600 highly-skilled people working at the site to deliver on the company’s vision of meeting unmet medical needs and helping save and improve lives around the world.

Recognised as Ireland’s Pharma Company and Biopharma Company of the Year in 2015, MSD employs over 1,800 people in Ireland across its extensive Irish operations, encompassing manufacturing, commercial, global financial services and marketing facilities. The company had a turnover in Ireland of €3.9 billion in 2015.

MSD has a strong legacy in Ireland that stretches back over the last 50 years, and in that time, the company has invested over $2.5 billion in expanding and developing its facilities here. The company provides healthcare solutions and innovative medicines in areas such as diabetes, heart disease, immunology, oncology, infectious diseases, women’s health and anaesthesia.